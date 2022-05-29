HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 48.6% in May

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a PE ratio of 140.02 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

