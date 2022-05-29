Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:HLF opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

