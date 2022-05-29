Helmet.insure Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,583.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $776,746.53 and $176,583.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.65 or 0.05401362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00506301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008715 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,713,282 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

