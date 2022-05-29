Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 18th

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HUW opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.73 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. Helios Underwriting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($69,586.01). Also, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.95), for a total value of £20,150 ($25,355.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Helios Underwriting (Get Rating)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.