Head to Head Survey: Enovix (ENVX) & Its Competitors

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -11.70 Enovix Competitors $658.49 million $19.61 million 3.65

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.89% -11.86% -4.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 666 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

