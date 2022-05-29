Head to Head Analysis: Taboola.com (TBLA) vs. The Competition

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) is one of 112 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Taboola.com to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion -$24.95 million -2.71 Taboola.com Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.74

Taboola.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Taboola.com Competitors 1118 4497 9296 297 2.58

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 194.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Taboola.com Competitors -383.33% -15.51% -5.40%

Summary

Taboola.com competitors beat Taboola.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

