Handshake Market Cap Reaches $35.50 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $35.50 million and $70,310.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,805.80 or 0.06163500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00217297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.66 or 0.00620049 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00618096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00078489 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 494,817,991 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

