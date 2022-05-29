Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

HALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,116. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

