Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of Guardant Health worth $201,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.