GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

