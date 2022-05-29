GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $658,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Goff John C bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 93,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

UPLD opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

