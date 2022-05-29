GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBWI. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

