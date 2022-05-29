GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $698,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,055.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,041.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,979.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,095.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

