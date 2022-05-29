GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $664,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,693 shares of company stock worth $3,473,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM opened at $20.88 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

