GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $677,000 Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.24% of American Outdoor Brands worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.34. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

