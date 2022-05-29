GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $332.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $306.28 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.30 and its 200-day moving average is $345.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

