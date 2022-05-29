GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $251.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

