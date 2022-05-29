GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 22,374 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of NETGEAR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

