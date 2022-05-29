GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 10,615 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $930.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.77 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -163.64%.

About ADTRAN (Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

