GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 24,325 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

