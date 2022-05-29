Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

