Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $37.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NYSE:GPI opened at $182.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,204 shares of company stock worth $1,539,542. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

