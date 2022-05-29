Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the April 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane stock remained flat at $$0.29 during midday trading on Friday. 1,131,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

