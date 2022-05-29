Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $355.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $$8.36 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

