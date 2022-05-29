Gratia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,736,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

