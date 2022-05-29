Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$90.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$79.35 and a 12-month high of C$105.79.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRT.UN. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.22.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.