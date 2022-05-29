Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.