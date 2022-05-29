Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

