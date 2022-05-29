Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,703 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

