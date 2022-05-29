Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Roku by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

