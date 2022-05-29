Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

