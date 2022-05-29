Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,523 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,523 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

