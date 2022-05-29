Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,352 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

