Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

