Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.47.

GOSS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $586.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $11,059,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.