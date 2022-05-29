Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,604. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.