Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.73 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $91.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $75.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $359.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.62 million to $361.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $428.70 million, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $458.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 896,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,397. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

