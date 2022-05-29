Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 106,295 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 467,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

