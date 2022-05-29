Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 469,077 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $307,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 419,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 84,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 256,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

