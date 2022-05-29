Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Motorola Solutions worth $262,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

