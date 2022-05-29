Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

