Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,246,143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $326,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 368,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,677 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

