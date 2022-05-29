Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $289.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.40 million to $296.70 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $292.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,129 shares of company stock worth $14,629,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $47.47. 268,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,435. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

