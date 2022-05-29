GoldBlocks Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $36,086.60 and $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00194931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001183 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00335199 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

