GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,055.00

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $123,233.49 and $1,055.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00217126 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006400 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

