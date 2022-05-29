GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,626. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

