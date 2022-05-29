Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.31. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

