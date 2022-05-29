Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.
GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.
GLOB traded up $8.72 on Friday, hitting $198.00. 335,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
