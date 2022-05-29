Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB traded up $8.72 on Friday, hitting $198.00. 335,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.31.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.