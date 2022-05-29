GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $263.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $247,271.00 and $263.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,180.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.17 or 0.06155283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00217617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00618693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00608828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00078242 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004399 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

