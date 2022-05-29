Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $74.35 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

