Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the April 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,444. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

